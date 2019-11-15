Civil Servants advised to report to work

All civil servants are being advised to report to work.

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced heightened containment measures in the confined Lautoka area.

The Lautoka confined area spans from King’s Road at Nacilau Junction past Matawalu Village, to the feeder road at Vakabuli junction, to the Queen’s Road and Natalau junction.

The Ministry of Civil Service is advising that civil servants who live and work in Lautoka are to report to their normal place of work.

The Prime Minister highlighted that workers who live outside Lautoka, but work within the confined area, are to report to the nearest government office of their ministry.

“Fijians who work –– but do not live –– in this area should report to the nearest office outside of the monitored area, regardless of whether their industry falls under the essential businesses list. If there is no branch of your company outside of the Greater Lautoka area, please contact your employer and government will, in the next few days, announce how your absence from work will be treated during this situation. We advise all employers to accommodate the needs of your employees and not make any employees redundant. Basically, if you are living in the Greater Lautoka Area, you will now stay in the Greater Lautoka Area. If you do not live in Greater Lautoka Area, you cannot travel there, even if you work there.”

People who live in Lautoka and work outside the area should report to their nearest government office of their ministry within the Lautoka confined area.

If there is no such ministry office, they should report to any other government office within the Lautoka confined area.

For instance, a civil servant living in Lautoka and working in Ba or Nadi must report to the nearest government office of their ministry within the Lautoka confined area.

Civil servants who live outside the Lautoka confined area, but commute through Lautoka to get to work, should also report to the nearest government office of their ministry outside of the confined area.

If there is no such ministry office, they should report to any other government office outside the Lautoka confined area.

For instance, if you live in Nadi and travel to Ba through Lautoka for work, then you should report to the nearest government office of your ministry in Nadi.