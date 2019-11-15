Cinemas affected by COVID-19

Fiji’s biggest cinema chain Damodar Cinemas is seeing a drop in revenue due to COVID-19.

Chief Executive, Div Damodar says studios in Hollywood and Bollywood are halting productions which has impacted business globally.

Damodar says there are discussions underway on how to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and they’re looking at other business opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Ticket sales have dropped quite a lot. This is simply everywhere including Australia and New Zealand – the release dates have been moved backward. So this has impacted business quite heavily. The studios in Bollywood and Hollywood have deferred some of their major productions to later dates this year.”

Life Cinema Film Booking and Promotions Manager, Daniel Vikash says they’re taking all precautionary measures.

Sanitation at both businesses has also been heightened.