Cikobia goes into lockdown

The island of Cikobia will be on lockdown from today.

The decision comes following a meeting between the village elders, the nurse on the island, education officials and the resident Church Minister.

Cikobia District Representative Waqa Camaicolo told FBC News, they will not allow anyone in or out of the island.

Cikobia District Representative Waqa Camaicolo

Camaicolo says they are taking this approach to support the Prime Minister and the government in preventing all non-essential travel to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

He says the health and safety of the villagers on the island is their main priority at this stage.

The lockdown will be for 14 days.

