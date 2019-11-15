Churches urged to make good decisions on Annual Conferences

Churches have been urged to undertake their Annual Conference keeping in mind the precautionary measures in place due to COVID-19.

Fiji Council of Churches President Reverend Dr. Tevita Banivanua says this can take place once the COVID-19 restriction is lifted.

Rev. Dr. Banivanua says annual conference is very important in all churches as topics and democratic processes are usually undertaken for the operation of a particular church.

“The Fiji Council of Churches we would like to encourage all the churches to continue as normal I mean there conference because it’s basically the democratic process within each of the church that is followed during this times.”

Rev.Dr. Banivanua says leaders of every church should be mindful of the decision they make during this trying times as it can easily be challenged elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Methodist Church of Fiji has cancelled its Annual conference this year.