Church urges members not to spread misinformation

Getting the right information regarding COVID-19 is crucial.

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa says with the outbreak being a major topic of discussion, Fijians must get all information from reliable sources.

Reverend Dr. Vakadewavosa has also urged church members to refrain from spreading misinformation on COVID-19.

“The churches should only convey information from trusted sources.”

With the government urging Fijians to minimize travelling at this time, the Methodist Church believes it’s a good time for people to spend time with family and develop their relationships.