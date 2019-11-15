Home

Church urges members not to spread misinformation

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 23, 2020 12:25 pm
Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa.

Getting the right information regarding COVID-19 is crucial.

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa says with the outbreak being a major topic of discussion, Fijians must get all information from reliable sources.

Reverend Dr. Vakadewavosa has also urged church members to refrain from spreading misinformation on COVID-19.

“The churches should only convey information from trusted sources.”

With the government urging Fijians to minimize travelling at this time, the Methodist Church believes it’s a good time for people to spend time with family and develop their relationships.

