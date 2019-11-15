Church urged to seek legal advice on Presidency

Former Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Tevita Banivanua has called on the church to seek legal advice about the process to be followed in appointing a new President.

Reverend Dr Banivanua says a new President should be elected this year, however, the cancellation of the Church’s annual conference has placed members in a dilemma.

He says the decision to cancel the conference has come too soon and a little wait would have helped.

“We agreed to give the president from retirement to give him another year to serve as president to be his third and final year so the decision is an annual one but because of the problem and the difficulty that we face, we are in a sort of a limbo here and we will need the lawyers legal advice on that.”

Current President Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa says members were well informed before the decision was made.

“Life is becoming more and more difficult and due to the economic and social challenges brought about by COVID19 and Cyclone Harold and we are very aware of the situation out there and that is why we have made this very important decision. Yes we have alternatives in making this decision and our people are well informed”

Last year the Methodist Church agreed to give another year to Rev. Dr.Vakadewavosa to continue as President as they were to elect a new leader this year, and now the Conference has been called off, it’s more than likely that the current President will continue in his role.

Rev.Dr Vakadewavosa is the first president to reach 70-years old but still in office.