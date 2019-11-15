Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|Prime Minister salutes health workers and police|FCCC urges landlords to be understanding|Do not disregard physical distancing directive says FBOA|30 New Zealanders stuck in Lautoka|All priests directed to avoid mass at homes|COVID-19 impacts market vendors|Methodist Church to televise all its service during Holy week|FJ360 passengers not required to call COVID-19 Helpline|New Zealand to further assist Fiji in COVID-19 response|Guests at Radisson Blu resort to rental agreements|Human Rights upheld during COVID-19 response|Taxi drivers fight over base|Labasa Market vendors urged to wear masks, gloves|Two lockdown checkpoints setup in Sawani|Taunovo buses affected by lockdown|Complete ban on social gatherings|Businesses in Nausori feel the COVID-19 pinch|Slow business in Navua, variety shops close|People converge at lockdown borders|Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in|People carry out chores in capital city|No physical distancing practiced|Sadranu appointed interim SA Chair for Lautoka and Ba|Contact tracing is critical|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 4, 2020 11:09 am

A church reverend is amongst the 123 people arrested during the nationwide curfew from 8pm last night to 5am today.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the high number of arrests made during the curfew is a shocking sign of disobedience in a time where everyone has been urged to listen, obey and restrict movement and gatherings.

The church reverend allegedly conducted a wedding ceremony in Nayavu Village resulting in the gathering of more than 20 people who were arrested after they were allegedly moving around during curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Three arrests were also made on the island of Rotuma.

The Eastern Division recorded 41 arrests, 40 in the South, 31 in the West, seven Central and four in the North.

Qiliho says there’s no excuse for anyone to be breaching the curfew hours following the stern warning issued by the Prime Minister and the extensive awareness and warnings issued by Police.

He says people need to realize the seriousness of the situation that we’re in as a nation and stay at home unless it is an emergency situation.

“The fact that the information about the breaches are coming through via tips, is a testament that there are many who are genuinely concerned about the possible health implications on themselves and their communities and support the importance of restricting movement in light of the latest developments that have resulted in the lock-down of the greater Suva area.”

Those arrested from last night till this morning will be produced in a special court sittings all around Fiji.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.