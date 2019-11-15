Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew

A church reverend is amongst the 123 people arrested during the nationwide curfew from 8pm last night to 5am today.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the high number of arrests made during the curfew is a shocking sign of disobedience in a time where everyone has been urged to listen, obey and restrict movement and gatherings.

The church reverend allegedly conducted a wedding ceremony in Nayavu Village resulting in the gathering of more than 20 people who were arrested after they were allegedly moving around during curfew hours.

Three arrests were also made on the island of Rotuma.

The Eastern Division recorded 41 arrests, 40 in the South, 31 in the West, seven Central and four in the North.

Qiliho says there’s no excuse for anyone to be breaching the curfew hours following the stern warning issued by the Prime Minister and the extensive awareness and warnings issued by Police.

He says people need to realize the seriousness of the situation that we’re in as a nation and stay at home unless it is an emergency situation.

“The fact that the information about the breaches are coming through via tips, is a testament that there are many who are genuinely concerned about the possible health implications on themselves and their communities and support the importance of restricting movement in light of the latest developments that have resulted in the lock-down of the greater Suva area.”

Those arrested from last night till this morning will be produced in a special court sittings all around Fiji.



[Source: Fijian Government]

