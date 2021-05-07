Home

Church leaders urged to lead by example

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 5:27 am
Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong

Church leaders across the country are urged to lead by example and maintain a strong sense of love as well as care during these trying times.

Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, says the magnitude of our current situation will challenge the faith of church leaders to uphold the message about ‘loving your neighbor as you love yourself.

He adds church leaders play a critical role, encouraging people in communities about the importance of following the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Archbishop Loy Chong highlighted church leaders during this time can utilize various social media platforms to relay the message of hope to as many people as possible.

“Right now to be on God’s side is to follow the COVID instructions as being repeatedly given out by the Health Department by staying. We can still do a lot when we stay home in terms of reaching out to our people.”

Meanwhile, a few reports of some Church leaders breaching the COVID-19 safety protocol has come to light over the past few days.

Most of the cases involved Church Ministers, lay preachers, and elders who were found guilty of breaching the social gathering restrictions.

