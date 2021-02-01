Chronically-ill Fijians prioritized for next vaccination phase

Fijians with various medical conditions are eligible to receive two-dose of vaccines when the next phase of vaccinations roll out tomorrow.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that at least 50,000 people are targeted for this vaccination phase including healthcare workers, police and military officers, hotel workers, and civil servants.

Fijians aged 60 and above will also be allowed to receive the vaccine.

The Ministry continues to remind Fijians who are 18 and above to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

General Manager COVID-19 Response Unit, Dr. Ana Maisema says it’s pleasing that people continue to flock into the country as Fiji is among the highly rated COVID-19 contained countries globally.

“About March last year almost 12,000 people have come through our borders through repatriations and people who have work permits and they went back and then they have to come back and we have people who are interested investing in our country so that’s another level of processing.”

A list of locations where Fijians can receive these doses of vaccines will be released at a later date.