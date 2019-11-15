Home

Chinese restaurants worst affected

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 7, 2020 12:33 pm
Businesses owned by members of the Chinese community have not been spared by the COVID-19 impact.

However, business owners are doing their best to get back on track.

However, business owners are doing their best to get back on track.

Secretary of the Fiji Chinese Federation of Commerce and Trade Xiaochun Wu says the volume of business has drastically dropped since Coronavirus cases were confirmed in March.

Wu says of the many businesses owned by members of the Chinese community, restaurants have been the worst affected.

He says restaurant owners are saying they are making substantial financial losses daily with only a trickle of customers returning to their establishments.

The Secretary says their members are being reminded to follow the public safety precautions in the midst of the pandemic.

