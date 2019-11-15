Chinese community donates protective equipment

The Chinese community today donated over $13,000 worth of protective equipment to the Health Ministry to help fight COVID-19.

The equipment which ranges from face masks, gloves to temperature test kits was from both businesses and individuals of the Chinese community.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete upon acknowledging the Chinese community for the support says some have gone their ways even when they have their own needs and demand to meet.

“It’s heartening to note that people have donated from their own pockets even children to the course that is before us and for that, we are truly grateful.”

President of the Chinese Community Jenny Seeto says health workers who are in the frontline are ones deserving of the credit in the work they are doing during these trying times.

“We are certainly very heartened by all the effort that has gone in and the very long hours.”

Dr. Waqainabete says the donations have boosted the Ministry’s confidence in the continuous support they are receiving in the work they continue doing to protect the lives of every Fijian.







