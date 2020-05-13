China’s Ambassador to Fiji commends Fiji’s fight against COVID-19

China’s Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo has congratulated Fiji for the superb work it has done in containing the Coronavirus.

Bo also acknowledged the Prime Minister who has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

He stressed that viruses neither recognize border nor race and poses a common challenge to all adding that solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons against the disease.

China’s Ambassador to Fiji also announced an enormous support package of $USD2b for developing nations affected by the pandemic.

“China will also setup a global humanitarian response depot and hub to ensure the operation of anti-epidemic supply chairs and foster green corridors for fast track transportation and customs clearance. This idea is very similar to what Fiji is trying to do in Fiji for the South Pacific countries.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has highlighted that Fiji is one of the few countries poised to completely eradicate community based transmission of COVID-19.

Fiji has gone 33 days without recording a new case of the Coronavirus.

Bainimarama has already indicated that he wants to see more Fijians tested for COVID-19 before any decision on easing health protection measures are made.