China provides further support

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 3:39 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

China has provided further assistance to support Fiji’s national response to the second wave of COVID-19.

The new assistance of Personal Protective Equipment is valued over $500,000.

The first batch of consignment which arrived in the country on Thursday, comprises of 550,000 surgical masks, 2000 gowns and 200 thermal guns.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says PPEs is an essential resource for the health care professionals and this assistance also attests to the commendable efforts of thousands of Fiji’s frontline workers who have dedicated their lives to safeguard the wellbeing of Fijians.

Waqainabete says while Fiji has a long and tough road ahead, working in solidarity is of paramount to get through the COVID-19 crisis.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says his country understands the challenges Fiji is currently facing and through this assistance, China conveys its commitment to continue assisting at this time of great need.


Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo [Photo: Supplied]

China also assisted Fiji when it was affected by the first wave of COVID-19, last year.

