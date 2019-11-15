Home

China donates $4.3m in cash and supplies for COVID-19

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 31, 2020 12:15 pm
The Chinese Embassy in Suva says a new round of aid implementation programs is also being prepared. [File Photo]

China will donate $4.3 million in cash and medical supplies to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries in the fight against COVID-19.

The first batch of medical supplies is expected to arrive this week.

The Chinese Embassy in Suva says a new round of aid implementation programs is also being prepared.

Article continues after advertisement

It says China has shared with Fiji its latest COVID-19 treatment guidelines, national diagnosis and treatment plan, as well as its knowledge of the disease.

Chinese medical experts held video conferences with Fijian counterparts, sharing details of China’s experience in containing, diagnosing, and treating the pandemic, as well as exchanging views with them on issues of their concern.

The Chinese Government has called on all its nationals. Businesses and aid project teams in Fiji to help fight COVID-19.

