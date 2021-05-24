Home

Children’s vaccination progressing well

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 4:55 am
[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji]

The vaccination program for students between the ages of 12 to 15 has been progressing well.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says in the last ten days around 24 percent of students between the ages of 12 to 14 have received the first dose.

Kumar reiterated that the vaccination rate in schools must increase as this is the only way to protect children who are not eligible of getting vaccinated.

“What we are encouraging is our parents, teachers, and students to get vaccinated. It is important to create a safe environment for students in schools. For that reason, we are still encouraging students to get vaccinated. By the time school reopens in January I am sure a lot more children will be vaccinated.”

Kumar says it is vital for the adult population and children above 12 years to get vaccinated to protect the vulnerable and non-eligible population.

25,313 children between the ages of 15 to 17 have been fully vaccinated and 34,183 have received their first dose.

The Minister says the school reopening plans are being revised based on new scientific evidence, to provide a safe environment for teachers, students, and ancillary staff.

