Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated

The Ministry of Health has confirmed unvaccinated children will be allowed to enter houses of worship from the 4th of next month.

This has been clarified by Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong because the initial announcement was that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry.

Dr Fong says so long all adults entering houses of worship are fully vaccinated, it is safe for children to be allowed in as well.

He says spaces must be ventilated.

The Permanent Secretary has also confirmed they have received some submissions from churches asking that unvaccinated people be allowed in churches.

“We have the option of open-air and unvaccinated people having to engage with their prayer session in different ways but that does not involve any enclosed space.”

Dr Fong says they are firm with their decision and an open-air gathering is the option for unvaccinated people.

