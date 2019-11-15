Child abuse cases surge in the wake of COVID-19

Reports of sexual abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence against children have increased in the last three months.

The Child Helpline 1325 has noted an increased in calls of this nature.

Medical Services Pacific Country Director Ashna Shaleen who oversees the helpline says the current COVID-19 restrictions has unfortunately attributed to the increasing cases of child abuse.

“There’s about 67% calls that is primarily on these types of child protection issues, 73% have reported are children related and the rest were issues for, where can I get help for, like where is the nearest Command Centre and where’s the nearest Fever clinic.”

While the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt, the socio-economic issues are becoming more evident.

Shaleen also noting calls on missing children account for around 15 percent of all the calls to the helpline.

The toll free child helpline 1325 is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day with trained counsellors on hand to assist where possible.







