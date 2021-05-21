Home

Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 9:13 am

Around 100 food packs were handed to a few disadvantaged families in Navua who have been affected by COVID 19.

This includes the widows, people with special needs, and those who no longer have any source of income as a result of the pandemic.

A 10 member team of a charitable organization Worthy Works Fiji started raising funds to help the needy in Navua following the first wave of COVID 19 last year.

Chairperson Kamal Narayan says they plan to assist more people.

“What we thought was to get together with our group and distribute the rations and assist the poor communities in Navua”.

A member Shalveen Narayan says they distributed the essential food items to several places where people are living in a very poor condition.

“The amount of blessings they have been giving us through this two weeks’ cause is indescribable in words because they were so thankful”.

Narayan adds they have distributed the food rations to areas such as Viwawa, Nasasa, Rovadrau, Vuninokonoko, Raiwaqa, Galoa, and Wainadoi areas.

A recipient, Lalita Wati says she is grateful for the assistance as her daughter who was the only breadwinner in the family is no longer employed.

