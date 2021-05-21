Changes to services at Twomey Hospital

The Special Out-Patients Department services at Tamavua Twomey Hospital from today will be limited to patient referrals from doctors of government and private health facilities only.

The Ministry of Health says people who wish to access dermatology services are encouraged to visit a health facility close to them.

The Tamavua Twomey Hospital has had to streamline its services as part of COVID mitigation and containment response.

The hospital will continuously review the COVID situation and will advise the public as and when the service will resume.