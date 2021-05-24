Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Changes made to pre-departure testing

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 1:30 pm

All travelers will now have to produce a negative PCR test taken no more than two calendar days prior to their scheduled departure from January 1st.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the amendments have been made as COVID-19 cases continue to be identified among travelers coming to the country.

“We have gone back to two calendar days, rather than three calendar days as before, it is not an uncommon thing that if you test on your three days out, you can catch the virus while you are walking around your country and you come in so this is the best method we can do is to go to two calendar days.”

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says some people are arguing that the tests should be done 24 hours prior to arrival or getting tested at the airport, but this is impossible due to logistics.

“No airport in the world can give you that faster turnaround in the pre-departure test so I think the sensible thing that we talking about, we will be talking about in the next few days will be just to go for two calendar days, come to Fiji and we do a test again after 24 hours and escalate some testing sites around the city just for us to be able to let people test them more often.”

The changes apply to all travelers disembarking or transiting through Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.