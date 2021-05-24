CFL follows Health Ministry’s advice

Communications Fiji Limited has confirmed that it has sought clarification from the Health Ministry and has taken necessary steps as advised.
FBC News understands that this comes after a staff from CFL tested positive for COVID-19.
CFL has not said anything about ceasing operation or when and if any decontamination will take place.
