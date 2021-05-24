Certain COVID-19 measures in place for Kadavu

The Ministry of Health is assuming that there is a community transmission of COVID-19 on the island of Kadavu that is linked to the case reported from Rakiraki Village in Yale.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says this is based on the clinical details of the case and that of the persons involved in the unauthorized travel from Suva to the island.

Dr Fong says a 14-day containment zone has been established for the Gasele Nursing Zone in Kadavu.

He adds this is to localize the disease to the nursing zone area for one incubation period of 14 days and to monitor incidence and disease trend in the lockdown area.

The Permanent Secretary says movement between the seven villages in the containment zone is restricted to reduce further spread.

He adds that home quarantine of the primary contacts has been enforced, contact tracing of primary contacts and secondary contacts is underway and the identification and monitoring of vulnerable persons initiated and strengthened.

Dr Fong says they have also ensured community engagement program is escalated to foster COVID safe behaviour with specific focus on protecting the vulnerable persons.

The Ministry is also conducting vaccination education and rollout escalated and targeted to vulnerable persons.

The Permanent Secretary says that shipping services to and from Kadavu have been suspended until next week Thursday to help with public health containment measures.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services reiterates its call for maritime islanders not to engage in unauthorized travel to and from Viti Levu.

Village leaders and elders are encouraged to support the Ministry’s current efforts to protect the maritime islands and to immediately report any suspicious movements into their community.