Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians

The Ministry of Transport has authorized some bus companies to provide services tomorrow to allow displaced Fijians to return to their place of residence.

The Ministry advises that certain conditions for travel between containment zones need to be met.

This includes drivers and passengers must wear mask at all times of the journey, buses to operate at 50 percent capacity, passengers to maintain two metre physical distancing in the bus.

Both the driver and passengers to download careFIJI app and switch on Bluetooth at all times of the journey and this must be checked by a representative of the bus company.

The bus company need to maintain a passenger list, including contact tracing information such as mobile number, where possible.

A police officer will accompany the bus service at all times and exchange of officers will happen at all checkpoints.

The Ministry adds there will be no stopping in a non-contained area until the bus reaches its designated destination.

The bus is permitted to return with passengers from another containment zone into the original containment zone.

For travel from a non-containment zone to a containment zone, the same measures will be applied however, the bus must not carry passengers from containment zone to a non-containment zone.

The driver must not disembark in the containment zone as well.

Here are the bus services that will be available tomorrow: