Cement industry feels the wreath of COVID-19

Josaia Nanuqa
April 3, 2020
General Manager Sowani Tuidrola

The Pacific Cement Limited reveals last month’s sales were down by twenty-seven percent.

General Manager Sowani Tuidrola says they are beginning to feel the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic as the company have lost an estimated amount of $750, 000 which has crippled certain parts of their operations.

The company have also noted a decrease in demand from the market prompting them to lose almost 3, 000 tons of these cement packs among other reasons.

“Major customers in Lautoka were also on a lockdown or closed because some of the employees were outside the restricted zone”.

Tuidrala says the management had to impose stringent strategies to ensure the business continues in this trying time.

“Those possibilities we have not done that yet but we are working on the possibilities of reduction in hours, reduction in manning should that be the call of the day. Because we have is that we may not be able to sustain ourselves”.

Meanwhile, Standard Concrete Industries also noted a 50% decrease in market demand as of the end of last month.

The company has closed down its Lautoka industry and its staff members have been advised to take their leave until further notice.

