COVID-19
CCTV cameras mounted to assist police

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 2:10 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

CCTV Cameras have been mounted in strategic locations to monitor the Nadi and Lautoka containment areas.

Police say they continue to monitor from Qeleloa bearing towards Sigatoka to Nacilau, Vakabuli, and the Waiwai crossing bearing towards Ba.

It says technology is maximizing their ability to monitor the situation on the ground and is being closely observed at the Police Command Coordination Centre based at the Totogo Police Station in Suva.

