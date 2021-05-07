Home

Cases of community transmission likely

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 8:43 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. James Fong

The Ministry of Health believes there are likely cases of community transmissions out there and will be enhancing its community surveillance.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor. James Fong, says this escalation will be through mobile teams and stationary clinics.

“We have likely cases of community transmission in Fiji––that means access to screening and testing at the community level is critical. If new cases come about and future restrictions must come into place, this strengthened network of community surveillance will ensure those measures can be more targeted”.

The Permanent Secretary is also calling on Fijians to take the onus of containment as a society and not just because they are being told to do so.

