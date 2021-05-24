Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation today: Dr Fong

Positive cases in the Lami-Nausori containment zone in isolation from last month and not showing symptoms are to end home isolation from today.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says this as the MOH may have unintentionally missed out on some individuals who should have been discharged from home isolation by now.

Dr Fong says they have strengthened their home isolation admission and discharge protocol to ensure that data they are using to follow up patients who are on home isolation protocol are updated and robust.

“We wish to inform residents of the Lami-Nausori containment zone, that if you have been in home isolation prior to 27 July 2021, and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19, you can end your period of home isolation from today, Wednesday, 11 August 2021. If you still have symptoms of COVID-19, please present yourself to your nearest screening clinic or health facility for further assessment and advice. You can also call 158 for further advice.”

Dr Fong says a troubling trend that the MOH is still seeing is that patients are arriving at hospitals dead on arrival due to COVID-19.

“It’s upsetting. Worse, it’s unnecessary. We have established a hotline to detect cases of severe disease. We have teams ready to deploy and transport patients to hospitals. Please keep an eye on your loved ones –– particularly if they are older or have underlying health conditions.”

Dr Fong says the Ministry’s strategy remains to prioritize vaccinating the most vulnerable sub-groups such as people older than 60, pregnant women, people with co-morbidities and other vulnerable groups as quickly as possible.

Mobile vaccination teams will intensify their efforts to reach the elderly and others who may not be able to go out for vaccination

The MOH is pleading to every Fijians to continue to maintain the COVID-safe practices we know and isolate yourself if you have mild symptoms.

