CareFIJI remains in use

The careFIJI app remains in use even though contact tracing efforts have ceased.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms the use of careFIJI is still encouraged.

Doctor Fong says he wants any behavioral pattern that sustains good, COVID safe measures to continue.

He adds enhanced Contact tracing capabilities will be part of the landscape together with handwashing, face shields and social and physical distancing.

Fijians are being urged to keep using the app for the time being.

