careFiji App has no threat to privacy and security

The Coronavirus contact tracing App “careFiji” has no threat and does not pose an infringement to the privacy of users.

The assurance has been made by the Director-General for Digital Fiji Tupoitua’h Baravilala saying the app is sorely for the purpose of protecting Fijians from any future threat of the pandemic.

Baravilala says the App does not tract location neither does it allow digital transfer of information when users are in close proximity.

She says the careFiji App acts as a modern enhancement to traditional methods for tracking the spread of the virus and that alone.

“If I have my phone, I’ve downloaded the App, I have my Bluetooth turned on, Acting PS Health also has his turned on, there is a digital handshake that occurs depending on how close you are to the person who has installed the App and have their Bluetooth turned on, so my details do not get transferred.”

Baravilala says users’ phone contact is requested upon installing the App to make it convenient to contact them in the event they are exposed to the virus.

“In terms of personal information, the only personal information that is required is your mobile number, now the reason why that’s required is so that you can activate your account on the careFiji App and also in the event that you have crossed path with a COVID-19 patient, the Ministry of Health contact tracing team will be able to contact you at the earliest.”

Baravilala also says if other information is required it will be upon users to give consent.

“In order to protect you, and your loved ones and those around you, the recommendation is to have it, no one has access to it until you consent to sending it across to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.”

The government is urging Fijians to read the privacy policy once they register.

The careFiji App is now available on Play store.