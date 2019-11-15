CARE Fiji App in final phase of completion

A contract tracing app, CARE Fiji is expected to be available for all Fijians soon.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the app will make a marked difference to Fiji’s fight against the global pandemic.

“It comes from the very same technology that has been widely adopted by millions of Singaporeans and Australians in their own fights to contain the virus, meaning that its success will help pave the way to safely reopening our borders to visitors. When that day comes, tourists will be able to download CARE Fiji upon landing, giving them the confidence that Fiji has COVID-19 firmly under control.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the app was this week sent through to the necessary authorities and is in the final stages of preparation.

“The Google people and the Apple people and get their verification. Normally it takes about three working days from them we found, three to five working days. Once that is verified and cleared by them. Then we’re going to take a month, not a month, a week to pilot it, cause we want to have a, we’ve got a few stakeholders, we want to have spread across Fiji to pilot it and see if there is any problems with the system, how stable it is and then we’ll roll it out to members of the public.”

The CARE Fiji App is expected to be up and running and available for the Fijian public as early as next month.