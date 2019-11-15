Cane payment to be paid tomorrow

Sugar cane farmers nationwide can expect to receive their third cane payment from tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says the payment for this year will be paid out as per the Master Award.

Karan says stipulated under the Master Award Section, the third payment is the balance of the growers share of the net proceeds of sale received up to and including the last day of February.

Article continues after advertisement

The PS says this goes to show the commitment to assurances made to Sugarcane Farmers, the Sugar Tribunal and the Fiji Sugar Corporation earlier this week that funding would be available by Friday.

As it so happens, it will be done a day earlier than anticipated and will be a welcome relief for many farmers and their families working tirelessly to reinvigorate the sugar sector.

Other details of the payment are expected to be announced by the Sugar Tribunal soon.

We will have more on this developing story.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19