Cancer patients lose battle during lockdown

The Fiji Cancer Society has recorded four deaths during the lockdown and border restriction period and there are fears of more unreported fatalities.

Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says prior to merging of the Lami, Suva and Nausori containment border, a good number of patients were unable to access chemotherapy.

“I only know of two that have come to my attention so basically two that I have dealt with personally. In the west I think it was flagged today when they forwarded their report that there were two from Nadi and this is all since lockdown on the 26th of April.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Cancer Society says delaying treatment, especially chemo for patients could be fatal.

With some restrictions easing, patients are now going to the CWM Hospital for treatment.

The Society continues to provide services to patients outside of the containment zones.