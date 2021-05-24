Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua

The Ministry of Health is requesting the public who were present at the MPAISA Booth in Navua Town between 12 and 3pm on Tuesday to call 158 or 9985956.

This is part of the Ministry’s on-going contact tracing of those who may have come into close contact with known COVID-19 cases.

The public are urged if they are acquainted or know the names and contact details of those who were at MPAISA Booth during this time to call 158.

The public in Navua is reminded to strictly observe COVID-19 measures when travelling to town or when in public spaces.

These include wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose, washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol base sanitizer, maintaining safe physical distancing of two meters from another person and having the careFIJI app on your mobile with the Bluetooth turned on.