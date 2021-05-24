Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|Samabula Health Center suspended|Qauia lockdown area assisted with food ration|FWCC attended to over 2000 women since April|Somosomo Village implements COVID-safe protocols|Frontliners are true patriotic Fijians: Dr Munshi|Economic recovery important for Fiji|NZ remains committed to assisting Fiji|Not wearing mask can lead to imprisonment|Lockdown in Nawaka settlements lifted|Community members create awareness|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|People with severe COVID symptoms urged to seek medical help|Delta variant resists antibodies says WHO|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|Vaccination drive-through gains support as COVID cases rise|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 8, 2021 9:10 am

The Ministry of Health is requesting the public who were present at the MPAISA Booth in Navua Town between 12 and 3pm on Tuesday to call 158 or 9985956.

This is part of the Ministry’s on-going contact tracing of those who may have come into close contact with known COVID-19 cases.

The public are urged if they are acquainted or know the names and contact details of those who were at MPAISA Booth during this time to call 158.

Article continues after advertisement

The public in Navua is reminded to strictly observe COVID-19 measures when travelling to town or when in public spaces.

These include wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose, washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol base sanitizer, maintaining safe physical distancing of two meters from another person and having the careFIJI app on your mobile with the Bluetooth turned on.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.