No decision yet: PM

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 12, 2021 2:08 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed no decision has been made yet as Cabinet continues to plan a national strategy to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting started this morning and was attended by a handful of Permanent Secretaries as well as the heads of the police and military.

Bainimarama who is the head of cabinet, has confirmed to FBC News that there is been no final outcome for now.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News expects more information once discussions end later today.

As government ministers decide on the next plan of action, the streets today have been full of people lining up outside supermarkets.

Rumours of a lockdown have led to people stocking up on essential supplies – despite earlier assurances from the Health Ministry that there will be ample warning if any such action is taken.


The queue outside MHCC in Suva today.

FBC News has also received confirmation from supermarkets that it’s difficult to control people from bulk buying.

