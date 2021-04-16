Businesses told to comply with COVID safety guidelines

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is urging businesses to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The Ministry of Health had earlier announced reports of some supermarkets not enforcing the necessary COVID precautions.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says it is critical that essential businesses open in Nadi and Lautoka strictly adhere to this.

Article continues after advertisement

Businesses are urged to ensure customers keep a distance of two meters and have the careFIJI app installed.

Consumers are to also refrain from panic buying during this time.