COVID-19

Businesses in Nausori feel the COVID-19 pinch

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 12:55 pm
A number of shops in the Nausori town have closed down until further notice.

Supermarkets however have remained open with a number of people flooding in to make preparations for the 14 day Suva lockdown.

This as a number of people who reside in Nausori are employed by companies in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nausori market remained open.

Meanwhile, the Bank of the South Pacific reviewed their initial decision to close their Nausori branch with a number of their customers lining up to access their services.

FBC News understands that a number of its employees reside in Suva however those employees have been asked to work for the branches in Suva.

Market vendors have expressed concerns regarding the bus services as a number of areas have limited bus services that they can travel home in.

Timoci, a farmer who sells his produce at the Nausori market says he has had to hire a four wheel drive to bring his produce into town to earn some dollars.

Supermarkets have put restrictions in place with respect to how many people can enter their shop.

Lines outside however show no sign of social distancing.

