COVID-19

Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 10:32 am
Government is working to ensure there is minimal disruptions to businesses as they implement measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently meeting with business representatives and service providers in Suva to discuss the logistics.

This as a nationwide curfew from 10pm-5am will come into effect from Monday.

The Economy Minister says the government understands there are businesses that need operate or carry out deliveries in the early hours of the morning.

He adds these are necessary operations and strategies on how this will take place need to be discussed and finalized.

“And how we still allow businesses to carry on with what they normally do causing the least of business disruption but still have in place a curfew that stops people from moving around freely for purposes other than working or providing essential services.

With flights suspended and passenger shipping services to cease from tomorrow, Sayed-Khaiyum says arrangements will be made to have freight services continue so that businesses are not affected.

Minister for Industry and Trade Premila Kumar, Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali, the Fiji Chamber of Commerce members, Energy Fiji Limited and Water Authority of Fiji officials are part of the meeting.

