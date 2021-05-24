Home

Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 11:55 am

With more Fijians getting vaccinated this has given business operators a glimmer of hope for more trading in the coming months.

However, as COVID-19 case numbers continue to fluctuate, businesses and municipalities are working out protocols in order to keep businesses open and keep their workers safe.

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says following the introduction of the no jab, no-job policy, the SCC has taken a step further to introduce a no jab, no entry concept for its facilities in a bid to keep people safe.

[Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua]

“We are progressively introducing it, with the market vendors it’s compulsory now. The other side is the market vendors now are challenging us because they are saying, look we are getting jabbed, how about the customers, it’s a bit unfair that we are being required to have the jab.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says they have also been in talks between the SCC to have the no jab, no entry concept possibly introduced to more businesses in the capital city.


[Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel]

“As for our members we have talked with them, we are saying come mid-October we’ll be getting a clearer picture of how the vaccination is going. But time will come and we know that if people are not vaccinated, we won’t be welcoming them inside the shops as well because it is important to be vaccinated for the safety of our workers and for our customers as well.”

The Suva Retailers Association is hopeful that vaccination numbers will increase to a point by October where this extreme concept will not need to be enforced.

