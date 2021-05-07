Buses to operate until 5pm

Bus operation times across Viti Levu will be amended in light of the revised curfew hours that begin at 6 pm – 4 am daily.

Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali says bus companies have been advised to finish operations by 5 pm to enable their staff to get home before the curfew.

With most buses operating within containment areas, Ali says most of the last runs will be made around 5.15 pm

“By quarter past five, the bus will leave each bus station and by the time they reach the end of their destination, by quarter to six they finish off and they can go back to their depots.”

Ali is also urging the travelling public as well as bus drivers to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures in place to help in the fight against the spread of the virus.