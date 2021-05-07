Bus operators taking extra measures

Fiji Bus Operators are not living any stones unturned whilst operating during the travel window activated for people wishing to return home between containment areas.

Association President, Nisar Ali says they are happy with the measures in place.

He adds that they are also using other means to keep track of people’s contact information.

“You know as soon as you tap, all identification has been captured in that system and then it’s easy to track down on that, we can pick up and say ok this person has traveled boarding this bus and these are the details through the Vodafone back office.”

Ali says they are also asking members of the public to follow advisories from the Health Ministry in order to help us get back to some form of normalcy.