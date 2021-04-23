Bus driver expresses disappointment

A George transport bus diver has expressed disappointment saying passengers are taking off their face masks after getting into the bus.

This after FBC News approached the driver to ask as to why be there passengers without facemasks.

Atish Kumar says he knows when this passenger gets in they were wearing masks and they tend to take them off while onboard.

“Maybe the mask was in their pocket, when they come inside what happens is we check their masks.”

Kumar also highlighted the need for more enforcement officers to enforce mask-wearing as an important measure for the safety of Fijians.

Meanwhile, employees of a kiosk at the Suva bus stand were dealing with customers without properly wearing a mask.

When approached, the owner apologies on behalf of her staff for the risk they may have posed.

“She just came back from the shop to buy the things, and she must have taken it off, so I’m really sorry.”

Overall, many of those who came to town this morning have masks on.

There were also people selling masks near the Suva bus stand.