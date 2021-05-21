Home

Bula Kids to strengthen home learning

Kelly Vacala
May 26, 2021 12:10 pm
[Source: Google]

In an effort to strengthen home learning, thousands of children will now be able to connect with Bula Kids.

Bula Kids is an animated TV series that uses the power of multimedia to build children’s learning and life skills.

This is a partnership between the Ministry of Education and UNICEF.

Article continues after advertisement

The programme which will also focus on basic hygiene aims to educate children between two to six years.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar says the TV series aims to expand language capabilities through vocabulary learning with segments aired in English, i-Taukei and Fiji Hindi.

Bula Kids will start airing on FBC TV and Walesi platforms from Monday.

