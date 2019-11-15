Budget to consider more support for emerging SMEs

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s budget purse strings will be tight.

With ministry submissions currently been received, an area to be capitalized on will be the potential to grow small and micro businesses.

Sayed-Khaiyum says in the wake the global health crisis, there may be other economic growth opportunities to tap into.

“Then of course we have to do deal with the unemployment benefits and there’s quite a few people who will probably be having what we call sustained unemployment, but there’s also opportunities. I mean I can give you an example of a gentleman who used to work as a Pastry Chef in one of the hotels. He’s now opening up his own you know pastry services from home. You know making sausage rolls or whatever, desserts etc. So there are a lot of people that want to go into small businesses.”

The budget is expected to be delivered in Parliament late next month.