Budget submissions underway

Government ministries are now in the process of making their budget submissions by month end.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they’ve hosted a number of meetings with the respective permanent secretaries and ministers to fine-tune the budget wish-list.

Sayed-Khaiyum says given the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic impacts of the health crisis, thinking outside the box will be critical.

“So your traditional sources of revenue obviously have dried up, in particular from the Tourism sector and then of course we also need to look at things like expenditure, having reduced expenditure for many number of areas, including you know your operational expenditure too, how we do business, in particular government operations.”

The budget announcement is expected to be tabled in Parliament towards the end of June.

Acting Secretary General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua says the actual date of announcement is expected to be finalized later this week.