COVID-19

Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 23, 2021 7:25 pm
[Source: MV Photography]

The chiefly household of Bua, in Vanua Levu today laid to rest one of its sons who died in Suva last week after contracting COVID-19.

Ratu Buatavatava Ramanakiwai Naulumatua Tagivetaua passed away last Friday, a couple of days after he tested positive of the virus.

He also had a pre- existing medical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

The hearse carrying his body arrived at Nabouwalu this morning under very strict COVID-19 protocols with no escort.

The late Ratu Buatavatava was taken straight for burial at the chiefly burial grounds or Sau Tabu o Nasigakadrodro at Tavulomo.

The burial was conducted under very strict COVID-19 rules with those involved fully dressed in PPE suits and only a limited number of family present.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu says its sad that they have lost a close family member during this time.

Ratu Buatavatava is the son of the late Tui Wailevu Ratu Dovibua Tagivetaua of Dama Village, Bua.

He served at the Bua Provincial Council Office before taking on several posts with the Ministry of Women stationed in Bua, Taveuni, Ba, Rakiraki and Nausori.

He is survived by his wife Salanieta Mar, who is currently in isolation in Suva.

This is the first COVID-19 funeral to be held in Vanua Levu.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

