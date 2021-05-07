Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Breach of protocols hinders ration distribution|Parts of Labasa Hospital cordoned off|Supermarkets resume operations|Two isolation centres set up in North|Fijians urged to play their part|Ministry to announce protocols for containment areas|Two new cases of COVID-19 announced, decision on lockdown today|Contact tracing underway for new COVID-19 cases|Health teams make best use of lockdown|FWCC receives call on its men’s referral line|General Practitioners all in to support Fijians|Business slowly dry up for vendors in Bua|Ration distribution team pulled out from Caubati today|Majority of protocol breachers plead guilty|Intern breached protocol to meet girlfriend|Informal sector worst affected by the pandemic|Ministry concludes vaccination drive in Vanua Levu|Now is the time to unite and combat the virus: Dr Shariff|Australia renders assistance to Fiji |Police to shut down non-compliant supermarkets | 20,000 requests for food rations|30 people arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions|FCCC records spike in rent increment complaints|FNPF extends lockdown relief|COVID-19 amplifies LGBTIQ person’s vulnerability|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Breach of protocols hinders ration distribution

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 18, 2021 1:04 pm

Food ration distribution teams are under increased police escort as people in targeted communities continue to disregard physical distancing requirements.

FBC News visited Lagilagi Settlement in Samabula, Suva this morning and noted that people were leaving their homes and queuing up on roadsides despite the curfew

Police intervened to ensure these Fijians were receiving their rations in line with the protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry of Economy, Coordinator Kamal Gounder, says they met with police last night after a similar incident in Caubati, Nasinu.

“We are in close contact with all the team leaders on the ground. So we have informed our team leaders that nobody should be queuing up so in the case they are queuing up, then we will let them know this shouldn’t be happening and our teams will be delivering on door to door basis.”

Gounder adds they have distributed close to 6,000 ration packs and 27,000 requests have made through the *161# helpline.

Analyzing data received on the helpline continues to be a major challenge.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.