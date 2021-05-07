Breach of protocols hinders ration distribution

Food ration distribution teams are under increased police escort as people in targeted communities continue to disregard physical distancing requirements.

FBC News visited Lagilagi Settlement in Samabula, Suva this morning and noted that people were leaving their homes and queuing up on roadsides despite the curfew

Police intervened to ensure these Fijians were receiving their rations in line with the protocols.

Ministry of Economy, Coordinator Kamal Gounder, says they met with police last night after a similar incident in Caubati, Nasinu.

“We are in close contact with all the team leaders on the ground. So we have informed our team leaders that nobody should be queuing up so in the case they are queuing up, then we will let them know this shouldn’t be happening and our teams will be delivering on door to door basis.”

Gounder adds they have distributed close to 6,000 ration packs and 27,000 requests have made through the *161# helpline.

Analyzing data received on the helpline continues to be a major challenge.