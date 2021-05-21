Home

Breach of health restrictions a real concern

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 23, 2021 2:53 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The failure to observe proper measures by those recently confirmed positive for COVID-19 is a real concern.

This was highlighted by the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu in a statement this afternoon.

ACP Tudravu says these people need to change their attitude and take health measures and restrictions seriously or we will be in the current situation for much longer.

He adds that the increasing number of cases and number of Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions clearly indicate that many are still refusing to acknowledge the difficult situation we are in as a nation

He says the selfish acts of a few is upsetting as it is impacting national efforts to contain the virus.

The Acting Commissioner of Police adds they will continue to arrest people including Police officers found in breach of the restrictions.

He is imploring Fijians to consider the impact of having drinking party or grog session outside their bubble and the threat it pose in prolonging the current situation.

“A short period of inconvenience in not being able to enjoy some social activities with friends and loved ones will surely be beneficial to ongoing efforts in the long run.”

ACP Tudravu reiterates the importance of following the health restrictions in place as the success of the whole of Government effort is largely dependent on everyone’s cooperation.

