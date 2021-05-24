Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines

As part of the Vaccination Authentication Exercise, a VAX-Check tool will be rolled out to allow for real-time digital verification of vaccine status.

This can be used at venues to confirm the vaccine status of patrons.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says when the doors of all workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafés, cinemas, gyms, pools, tattoo parlors open, all other COVID-safe measures must be strictly enforced.

Bainimarama says they will introduce new regulations that allow for spot checks on venues, businesses, and houses of worship.

He adds those who do not respect the measures risk serious fines or being shut down.

The Prime Minister says the journey to the new normal is a marathon, not a sprint.

“We have to move forward in step with the science at a careful and responsible pace. This war is not over and the defense is to continue to test, trace, and isolate COVID-19 positive patients. So, if you are feeling unwell, please stay home. And please continue to keep a careful eye on those most vulnerable.”

Bainimarama says soon the vaccination rates of all areas along the King’s and Queen’s highways and other major routes will be published so that travelers know which areas are safest to stop to take a rest.

Meanwhile, he highlighted that Fiji Airways has achieved the highest possible SKYTRAX 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and the Diamond certification by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and SimpliFlying, and very nearly every hotel and tour operator in Fiji is Care Fiji Commitment certified.

