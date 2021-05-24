Home

COVID-19

Breach in travel protocols a concern

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 9:18 pm
Doctor Jemesa Tudravu [Source: Fijian Government]

The Chief Medical Advisor for the Ministry of Health has highlighted that breach of travel protocols is the reason the virus has spread outside of Viti Levu.

Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says the disregard of the measures in placed by certain individuals has resulted in the outbreak in rural maritime communities.

These include cases reported in Kadavu, the Yasawa’s, Malolo Island and in Vanua Levu.

He says protocols are in place for the safety of those in green zones and it needs to be respected.

“The Ministry has put in place protocols to ensure safe travels across borders and between divisions but unfortunately there have also been similar reports in the past of travel breaches leading to the outbreak of diseases in rural communities.”

Dr Tudravu says the whole of Fiji needs to follow the travel restrictions which is in place for everyone.

He says these restrictions are needed to stop the further spread of the disease.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

