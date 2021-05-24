Borders within Viti Levu to open soon

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that borders within Viti Levu are expected to open soon as the second dose coverage increases.

As of yesterday, 97% of the target population have received at least one dose and 57.7% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the public must remain cautious about how they engage in the greater freedom of movement.

Doctor Fong says the increased public movement is needed to facilitate livelihood and to get more families together.

He adds in order to avoid the risk of increased spread of the virus, the public must vaccinate, adhere to COVID safe measures and avoid contained spaces and crowds.

Travel from Viti Levu to the North and to the maritime islands remains highly regulated with pre-departure and quarantine protocols in place.

The Ministry of Health is advising all businesses and workplaces that there is an urgent need to improve ventilation and air quality to support COVID safe measures.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard