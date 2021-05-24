Home

COVID-19 death toll at 535|Borders within Viti Levu to open soon|Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|143 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Hakwa Gang scales up assistance|EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry|Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|North records new COVID-19 repatriate case |Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|Fiji Medical Assistance Team commended|Businesses request for increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from hydroponics kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|
Borders within Viti Levu to open soon

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 11, 2021 9:55 pm

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that borders within Viti Levu are expected to open soon as the second dose coverage increases.

As of yesterday, 97% of the target population have received at least one dose and 57.7% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the public must remain cautious about how they engage in the greater freedom of movement.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says the increased public movement is needed to facilitate livelihood and to get more families together.

He adds in order to avoid the risk of increased spread of the virus, the public must vaccinate, adhere to COVID safe measures and avoid contained spaces and crowds.

Travel from Viti Levu to the North and to the maritime islands remains highly regulated with pre-departure and quarantine protocols in place.

The Ministry of Health is advising all businesses and workplaces that there is an urgent need to improve ventilation and air quality to support COVID safe measures.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.